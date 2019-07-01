Gas price hike will bring ‘more loss than profit’
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jul 2019 03:37 AM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2019 03:53 AM BdST
The government may have hiked gas prices in order to shed the burden of subsidy for importing LNG, but the move will ultimately result in losses than profit, economists, businesses, and consumer rights groups believe.
The gas price hike will increase production cost in the largest export-based sector of the country by one percent, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association or BGMEA says.
An economist has described hike in gas prices every year as the “negative outcome of weak policymaking”.
In reaction to the latest rise in gas prices, the Consumers Association of Bangladesh or CAB has alleged that the government has made arrangements to increase consumers’ spending instead of taking steps to stop corruption in the sector.
The BNP and some leftist political parties have threatened to stage protests if the government does not roll back the gas price hike.
File Photo
It has increased gas prices for household users without meter by 23 percent and with meter by 38 percent.
The price of compressed natural gas, or CNG, used to fuel vehicles, will rise by 7 percent.
Besides rise in cooking cost and fare, the people will have to pay more to buy products as gas prices for production of power and fertiliser, and industries and commercial lines have been increased between 35 percent and 65 percent.
“Cost has increased due to gas rationing for different sectors. Maybe it is logical considering the situation,” Selim Raihan, a Dhaka University economics teacher and executive director of South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM), said.
“But,” he added, ”Increasing prices at these rates on the basis of short-term plans will have a rather negative effect at industrial, commercial and consumer levels.”
He thinks such price hikes should be based on long-term plan so that the consumers get enough time to prepare.
“Moreover, the process to raise gas prices should be more transparent,” he said.
BGMEA President Rubana Huq, in an instant reaction to the gas price hike, said the 1 percent rise in production cost triggered by the gas price hike will hit the apparel sector hard.
“This may not sound much in terms of percentage, but for an industry struggling for every penny this will be another blow,” she said.
"Now given the fact that the supply situation of gas has not improved and factories are suffering from pressure fluctuations, we are already at the tipping point with regard to pricing, whereas entrepreneurs are not feeling encouraged to invest due to numerous challenges.
“And this sudden increase in gas price has upset their financial plan, such an increase in price would only add to our production costs, making the business difficult for the SMEs whose breakeven is on a thin ice now,” she added.
File Photo
Of the rest, 29 percent or Tk 76.9 billion will come from government funds and Tk 24.3 billion from the Energy Security Fund, according to him.
But, CAB Energy Adviser Professor Shamsul Alam says they have demanded abolition of the security fund as the association believes only cutting corruption in the sector will save the government at least Tk 50 billion in subsidies.
“As much as 10 percent gas gets stolen. So we placed some specific proposals to rid the sector of corruption. The government would have been able to adjust Tk 40 to 50 billion if steps were taken to stop this theft," he said.
CAB President Ghulam Rahman said the overall gas price hike will heap “more pain” on the low-income people.
The High Court had said while hearing a writ petition filed by CAB against the gas price hike proposal that cutting corruption at Petrobangla and state-run distributor Titas by 50 percent would have ended the need for hiking the prices.
BERC should have addressed the “mismanagement” instead of raising prices, the CAB chief said, referring to the High Court comments.
File Photo
“It will drive up the living cost…Gas price is rising every year. It’s really troubling for us, the general people,” she said.
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan v Afghanistan - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - June 29, 2019 General view as fans clash Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Naib calls for calm after fan clashes
ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan v Afghanistan - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - June 29, 2019 Fans clash. Action Images via Reuters
Fans clash at Pak-Afghan match
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Mercy Miyang Tembon new World Bank chief in Bangladesh
- Govt announces 32.8 percent hike in gas prices from July 1
- Parliament passes Tk 5.23 trillion budget for FY20
- Finance Bill for FY20 passed with some tax changes backed by Hasina
- Raushon Ershad backs amnesty to legalise untaxed income in FY20
- Finance Minister Mustafa Kamal recovers from illness
- Bangladesh asks Google, Facebook to appoint tax agents
- NBR deadlines traders with June 30 to legalise undeclared gold stocks
- Keep essentials out of VAT net, demands consumer rights group
- BIMSTEC leaders pledge to make a ‘peaceful, prosperous’ Bay region
Most Read
- 43 containers fall overboard as ship battles rough Bay of Bengal
- ‘Muggers admit' killing youth for Tk 1,500 on Eid eve in Dhaka, police say
- Hasina train attack: Pabna court scraps bail of 30 BNP activists
- ICC to take action after fans clash at Pakistan-Afghanistan match
- Biman adds another Boeing 737-800 jet to its fleet
- Facebook gang ‘Bond 007’ in spotlight as Barguna murder suspect Nayon remains fugitive
- Afghan captain Naib calls for calm after fan clashes
- Govt announces 32.8 percent hike in gas prices from July 1
- Finance Bill for FY20 passed with some tax changes backed by Hasina
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Points Table