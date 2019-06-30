Mercy Miyang Tembon new World Bank chief in Bangladesh
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jun 2019 08:49 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2019 08:49 PM BdST
The World Bank has appointed Mercy Miyang Tembon as its new country director for Bangladesh and Bhutan.
In her new role, Mercy Miyang Tembon will lead the implementation of the World Bank Group’s Country Partnership Framework in support of the development priorities of Bangladesh and Bhutan. Photo: World Bank
Having joined the World Bank in 2000 as an education specialist, she has held leadership positions in different countries.
Prior to taking her new assignment, she served as the country director for the South Caucasus (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia) in the Europe and Central Asia region.
She also served as World Bank country manager for Burundi as well as for Burkina Faso in the Africa region.
In her new role, Tembon will lead the implementation of the World Bank Group’s Country Partnership Framework in support of the development priorities of Bangladesh and Bhutan, the World Bank said.
She will also lead the policy dialogue with government counterparts, civil society and other stakeholders to achieve country development goals, it said.
“Bangladesh has tremendous development experience to share with the world: it has cut extreme poverty in half in record time and is among the few developing countries to achieve gender parity in school enrolment,” the statement quoted her as saying.
“I have been following the country’s remarkable progress over the years and I look forward to working closely with the government and people of Bangladesh to address remaining challenges,” she said and added: “The World Bank remains a committed partner to support Bangladesh attain its vision of upper middle-income country status.”
Tembon holds a PhD in Economics of Education from the University of London, England.
Prior to joining the World Bank, she was a Research Officer at the Institute of Development Studies at the University of Sussex. She has authored several publications on education, gender and economic growth issues.
Tembon brings to her new role “deep knowledge” of the bank’s operations, a “track record” in promoting economic growth and social development in several countries, and a “reputation” for developing “strong” partnerships with stakeholders, according to the statement.
She also brings to this position a “unique” combination of experiences working at the country and sector levels, coupled with “extensive” multicultural experience of living in different countries and working in several languages, it added.
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan v Afghanistan - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - June 29, 2019 General view as fans clash Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Naib calls for calm after fan clashes
ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan v Afghanistan - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - June 29, 2019 Fans clash. Action Images via Reuters
Fans clash at Pak-Afghan match
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Mercy Miyang Tembon new World Bank chief in Bangladesh
- Govt announces 32.8 percent hike in gas prices from July 1
- Parliament passes Tk 5.23 trillion budget for FY20
- Finance Bill for FY20 passed with some tax changes backed by Hasina
- Raushon Ershad backs amnesty to legalise untaxed income in FY20
- Finance Minister Mustafa Kamal recovers from illness
- Bangladesh asks Google, Facebook to appoint tax agents
- NBR deadlines traders with June 30 to legalise undeclared gold stocks
- Keep essentials out of VAT net, demands consumer rights group
- BIMSTEC leaders pledge to make a ‘peaceful, prosperous’ Bay region
Most Read
- ‘Muggers admit' killing youth for Tk 1,500 on Eid eve in Dhaka, police say
- ICC to take action after fans clash at Pakistan-Afghanistan match
- 43 containers fall overboard as ship battles rough Bay of Bengal
- Biman adds another Boeing 737-800 jet to its fleet
- Facebook gang ‘Bond 007’ in spotlight as Barguna murder suspect Nayon remains fugitive
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Points Table
- Hasina train attack: Pabna court scraps bail of 30 BNP activists
- Afghan captain Naib calls for calm after fan clashes
- Finance Bill for FY20 passed with some tax changes backed by Hasina
- BNP's nomination trade pushes up Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks: Hasina