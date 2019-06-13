Home > Economy

Bangladesh sets inflation target at 5.5% for FY20

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Jun 2019 04:41 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jun 2019 04:50 PM BdST

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal hopes to keep the average annual inflation rate at 5.5 percent in the next fiscal year beginning July 1.

Bangladesh’s inflation crept up to 5.5 percent in March, still within the government’s target of 5.6 percent set in the outgoing fiscal year.

Print Friendly and PDF

Pakistan need to improve fielding against India: Sarfaraz
Border backs Aussie to keep building World Cup momentum
Australia beat Pakistan
ICC defends no reserve day

More stories

Ailing Kamal arrives in parliament

Kamal unveiling budget ‘to reach the goal’

BB moves to rein in default loans

Govt to boost rice purchase

Govt plans pricier, prepaid meters

Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), speaks at the Group of 20 (G-20) high-level seminar on financial innovation

Lagarde highlights disruptive nature of fintech

9 years on, BASIC Bank probe continues

EC wants Tk 3bn budget allocation

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.