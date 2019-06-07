EC seeks allocation of Tk 3 billion in next national budget
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jun 2019 02:15 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jun 2019 02:15 PM BdST
The Election Commission, or EC, wants an allocation of Tk 3 billion in the next national budget in order to conduct local government polls, including elections to the three city corporations.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal is set to place the national budget for the fiscal year 2019-2020 in the upcoming parliamentary session on Jun 13.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has recently hinted that the size of the budget would exceed Tk 5 trillion.
Voting materials arrive at Chittagong’s MA Aziz Stadium on Saturday for upcoming city elections. Photo: suman babu/ bdnews24.com
The request for the allocation of funds for election management and law and order was approved by the EC, he added.
The EC plans to use the allocation for its development work under the budget to update the electoral roll with photographs, construct a server station to protect its database, distribute smartcards, verify national IDs and develop an election management system.
ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v New Zealand - The Oval, London, Britain - June 5, 2019 Bangladesh 's Shakib Al Hasan celebrates with team mates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Martin Guptill Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
No 'shock' in losing to Tigers: Plunkett
ICC Cricket World Cup - New Zealand v Sri Lanka - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 1, 2019 New Zealand’s Trent Boult celebrates catching Sri Lanka’s Thisaras Perera Action Images via Reuters
Afghanistan 'less daunting' than Tigers: Vettori
ICC Cricket World Cup - Afghanistan v Sri Lanka - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 4, 2019 Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad in action Action Images via Reuter
Afghan keeper Shahzad out of WC
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- EC seeks allocation of Tk 3 billion in next national budget
- New study finds economic impact of child birth before 18
- Bangladesh receives record inflow $1.95bn remittances in May
- Sri Lanka cuts interest rates to spur growth after deadly Easter attacks
- Yes, India’s economy is growing, but can you trust the data?
- JICA to work closely with Bangladesh, says its chief after Hasina meeting
- Bangladesh gets $100.5m in loans from WB to improve four Dhaka localities
- Japan signs $2.5bn in official development assistance for Bangladesh
- Hasina dreams of developing Bangladesh like Japan
- Govt allocates Tk 1.69bn to pay up jute mill workers before Eid
Most Read
- Biman pilot without passport flies to Qatar to bring back Hasina
- Anger as Old Dhaka heritage ‘Jahaj Bari’ demolished in the dead of Eid night
- Bangladesh cricketers given reception in UK
- Tilda Swinton seen in Bangladesh colours at The Oval
- Anju Ghosh is an Indian citizen, West Bengal BJP says amid clamour
- Bangladeshi movie star Anju Ghosh joins Modi’s BJP in West Bengal
- Petrol bomb found in front of BSMMU registrar’s room
- UAE says 'sophisticated' tanker attacks likely the work of a state actor
- Three injured after being run over by bus in Mirpur
- Antibiotics in some Bangladesh rivers 300 times the safe levels: Global study