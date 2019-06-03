Bangladesh receives record inflow $1.95bn remittances in May
Abdur Rahim Harmachi, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Jun 2019 07:47 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jun 2019 07:47 PM BdST
Expatriate Bangladeshis have sent a record amount of remittance home in May ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr.
They sent $1.95 billion in inward remittances to Bangladesh, a new monthly record, according to the central bank.
Bangladesh Bank spokesman Sirajul Islam told bdnews24.com, “The inflow of remittances was good as it was. However, with Ramadan and Eid in mind, they (migrant Bangladeshis) are sending in more money for their loved ones. The amount of remittances has grown as a result.”
