Bangladesh receives record inflow $1.95bn remittances in May

  Abdur Rahim Harmachi,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Jun 2019 07:47 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jun 2019 07:47 PM BdST

Expatriate Bangladeshis have sent a record amount of remittance home in May ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr.

They sent $1.95 billion in inward remittances to Bangladesh, a new monthly record, according to the central bank.

The previous record was set in January of this year, when the country raked in $1.59 billion in remittances.

Bangladesh Bank spokesman Sirajul Islam told bdnews24.com, “The inflow of remittances was good as it was. However, with Ramadan and Eid in mind, they (migrant Bangladeshis) are sending in more money for their loved ones. The amount of remittances has grown as a result.”

