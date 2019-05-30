JICA to work closely with Bangladesh, says its chief after Hasina meeting
Reazul Bashar, from Tokyo, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 May 2019 09:56 PM BdST Updated: 30 May 2019 09:56 PM BdST
Japanese international development agency JICA wants to work more closely with Bangladesh, says its chief.
JICA President Shinichi Kitaoka made the statement during his courtesy meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday in Tokyo.
The JICA president congratulated Hasina on her winning the reelection as prime minister, Hasina's speech writer Nazrul Islam told the media after the meeting.
"Its chief hopes that Bangladesh will be more prosperous in future under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina," said Nazrul.
The relationship between Bangladesh and Japan will be strengthened on its 50th anniversary in 2022.
Japan is the biggest single bilateral development partner to Bangladesh. Bangladesh has received $11.3 billion from Japan in assistance since 1972.
Both nations have signed a $2.5 billion official development assistance (ODA) following the meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Bangladesh counterpart on Wednesday.
Bangladesh has shown 'noticable' increase in its GDP growth, said Shinichi. The JiCA will strengthen the educational programme with Bangladesh and are willing to work on the human resource development in Bangladesh.
The prime minister urged the JICA president to establish a training centre to develop skilled human resources in Bangladesh.
Much as Japan has done, Bangladesh is also transforming into a industry-based economy from an agrrarian one, said Hasina.
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman chose Japan as the model for the country's development, she said.
"Asia has developed, developing and underdeveloped countries in it. It will dominate the world if we all work together," said the prime minister.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Sector and Investment Salman F Rahman, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, Principal Secretary Nazibur Rahman, Principal Secretary on SDG Affairs Abul Kalam Azad, Foreign Secretary Shahidul Haque and Bangladesh Ambassador in Japan Rabab Fatima were present in the meeting.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh gets $100.5m in loans from WB to improve four Dhaka localities
- Japan signs $2.5bn in official development assistance for Bangladesh
- Hasina dreams of developing Bangladesh like Japan
- Govt allocates Tk 1.69bn to pay up jute mill workers before Eid
- Japan to sign $2.5 billion ODA for Bangladesh during Hasina’s visit
- BEA finds three ways to boost revenue
- Paddy price should be Tk 1,200 per maund: Barkat
- No government deposit for banks with double-digit lending rates
- Bangladesh raises duty on rice to limit imports
- High Court freezes central bank circular on loan rescheduling
Most Read
- Govt shuts BD Budget Beauty’s Bashundhara City outlet for not labelling products
- Man accused of murders dies ‘after fight’ in Chattogram jail
- India detains ex-soldier as illegal immigrant; lawyer calls it a case of mistaken identity
- Economy in focus as India PM Modi starts second term without key aide
- Japan’s Abe promises Hasina support for Bangladesh to become a developed nation
- Bangladesh gets $100.5m in loans from WB to improve four Dhaka localities
- ‘Time is up’: Pakistan’s army targets protest movement, withering dissent
- Japan signs $2.5bn in official development assistance for Bangladesh
- Ex-OC Moazzem’s exclusion in Nusrat murder charge-sheet disappoints plaintiff’s lawyer
- Real estate businessman accused of raping woman in Dhaka