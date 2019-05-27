Govt allocates Tk 1.69bn to pay up jute mill workers before Eid
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 May 2019 07:58 PM BdST Updated: 27 May 2019 07:58 PM BdST
The government has allocated Tk 1.69 billion to pay up the jute-mill workers ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.
The finance ministry on Monday allotted the amount, which will be deposited to the workers’ personal bank accounts through cheques, the Ministry of Textiles and Jute said in a statement.
