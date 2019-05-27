Home > Economy

Govt allocates Tk 1.69bn to pay up jute mill workers before Eid

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 May 2019 07:58 PM BdST Updated: 27 May 2019 07:58 PM BdST

The government has allocated Tk 1.69 billion to pay up the jute-mill workers ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The finance ministry on Monday allotted the amount, which will be deposited to the workers’ personal bank accounts through cheques, the Ministry of Textiles and Jute said in a statement.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

BEA finds three ways to boost revenue

Japan to sign $2.5bn ODA for Bangladesh

Paddy price should be Tk 1,200 a maund: Barkat

No govt deposit for banks with high rates

Govt raises rice import duty

Over Tk 2tn development budget approved

Move on loan rescheduling stalls

Mobile banking caps raised

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.