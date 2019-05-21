Home > Economy

Bangladesh approves over Tk 2 trillion development budget

Published: 21 May 2019 01:45 PM BdST Updated: 21 May 2019 01:51 PM BdST

The government has approved Tk 2.03 trillion development budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

The figure is 17.18 percent higher than the current year’s original outlay and 21.39 percent higher than the revised outlay.

The approval came at a meeting of the National Economic Council, chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Following the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan briefed the reporters about the outcome of the meeting at the NEC conference in Dhaka on Tuesday.

