Protection of IP rights can create jobs in Bangladesh: US diplomat

Merrie Blocker, senior public diplomacy officer of the American Center, made the comment at a seminar on IP rights at the Center in Dhaka.

The American Center and Bangladesh Intellectual Property Forum co-organised the discussion marking the World Intellectual Property Day 2019 on Sunday.

Experts say many international brands are not coming to Bangladesh as the IP rights are not protected.

This limits the provision of punishment for the violation of IP rights or copyrights.

According to the embassy, Blocker pointed out that the IP rights enforcement can “bring investors to create jobs for the 39 percent of university graduates who currently are jobless".