Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia sign two investment agreements, four MoUs
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Mar 2019 05:17 PM BdST Updated: 07 Mar 2019 05:59 PM BdST
Bangladesh and Saudi Arab have signed two investment agreements and four memoranda of understanding on different sectors, including electricity, railways, electronics and aeronautics.
The deals were signed between representatives of several local companies and organisations of Bangladesh and visiting Saudi officials in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her offices in Dhaka on Thursday.
Before signing the deals, Majid Bin Abdullah Al Qosaibi, the Saudi minister for commerce and investment, and Minister of Economy and Planning Mohammed bin Mezyed Altwaijri, met the prime minister.
A 34-member Saudi delegation led by the two ministers arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday night.
On the day before the arrival of the Saudi team, Kazi M Aminul Islam, executive chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority or BIDA, said the government was expecting $15 billion in investments from the kingdom in at least 16 different projects.
Riyadh-based Alfanar Company and Electricity Generation Company of Bangladesh, or EGCB, signed an agreement to build a 100 MW solar power plant in Feni.
Bangladesh’s state-owned General Electric Manufacturing Company Ltd signed a deal with Saudi company Engineering Dimensions to produce transformers and electricity devices.
A memorandum of understanding on manpower export was signed by the state-run Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training, or BMET, and Al Maml Trading Estate of Saudi Arabia.
Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation and Yusuf Al Rajhi Estate signed a contract on the construction of urea formaldehyde-85 plant.
Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation and Al-Afaliq Group signed an MoU on establishing the Saudi-Bangladesh Institute of Bio-Medical Engineering and Technology.
Bangladesh Steel and Engineering Corporation, or BSEC, and Riyadh Cables Group of Companies signed an MoU on producing cables.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia sign two investment agreements, four MoUs
- Saudi delegation ‘serious’ about starting new chapter with Bangladesh
- Bangladesh expects $15bn in Saudi investments
- Bangladesh looks to central bank cyber-heist case settlement to recover funds
- Top 20 loan defaulters named, total 266,118 until 2018-end
- Shahriar assures Bangladesh migrant workers of support for their families
- 1.7 million customers moved to pre-paid electricity meters, says Nasrul Hamid
- Excavation of Bangabandhu tunnel underneath Karnaphuli River to start Sunday
- Deepen South-South cooperation for SDGs: PPD study
- Bangladesh Bank approves three more private commercial banks
Most Read
- Bangladesh social media star Hero Alom arrested for alleged assault on wife
- Bangladesh expects $15bn in Saudi investments
- Security officer sacked after actor Ilias Kanchan crosses airport security with a gun
- Gono Forum MP-elect Mukabbir Khan backtracks on oath, Sultan firm
- Don’t want to hear losses in jute sector, says PM Hasina
- Saudi delegation ‘serious’ about starting new chapter with Bangladesh
- India may prosecute The Hindu newspaper under secrets act over Rafale documents
- Satellite images show madrasa buildings still standing at scene of Indian bombing
- Quader's health improves further in Singapore
- Former AL MP Rana granted bail in Jubo League murder case