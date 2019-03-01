Top 20 loan defaulters named, total 266,118 until 2018-end
Parliament Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Mar 2019 12:13 AM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2019 12:13 AM BdST
Bangladesh has had 266,118 loan-defaulting individuals and companies until Dec 2018, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said.
He also provided parliament with a list of top 20 loan-defaulting firms on Thursday in response to a question from ruling Awami League MP Waresat Hussain Belal.
They included Quantum Power Systems, Samannaj Super Oil, BR Spinning Mills, Suprov Spinning, Rimex Footwear, Rising Steel, Computer Source, Benetex Industries, Max Spinning Mills, SA Oil Refinery, Rubaiya Vegetable Oil Industries Limited, Anowara Spinning Mills, Crescent Leather Products, Suprov Rotor Spinning, Yasir Enterprise, Chowdhury Knitwear , Siddique Traders, Rupali Composite Leatherwear, Alppa Composite Towels and MM Vegetable Oil Products.
The names of some eligible loan defaulters were not included due to the High Court’s stay orders, according to Kamal.
Responding to a query from Haji Mohammed Salim MP, the finance was said the six state-owned banks had over Tk 442.89 billion im combined defaulted loam as at September 2018.
Of the amount, the Sonali Bank topped with Tk 125.26 billion, followed by Janata Bank with Tk 122.22 billion, BASIC Bank Tk 84.41 billion, Agrani Bank Tk 56.48 billion, Rupali Bank Tk 48.7 billion and Bangladesh Development Bank Tk 7.79 billion, according to the minister.
