Government-run mills owe sugarcane farmers Tk 2.5 billion
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Feb 2019 02:26 AM BdST Updated: 14 Feb 2019 02:26 AM BdST
Government-run Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation or BSFIC owes sugarcane growers Tk 2.5 billion in unpaid bills.
Leaders of the Bangladesh Chinikal Aakhchashi Federation, an association of sugarcane growers, fear that the unpaid bills may hit sugarcane supplies in the coming season.
They expressed their worries in a meeting with Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun on Wednesday, according to a statement of the ministry.
Several millions farmers supply sugarcane to the BSFIC that runs 15 sugar mills, but are not getting the prices, which discouraged them to cultivate the sweetener, the meeting was told.
The leaders warned that it would be very difficult to supply the sugarcane in the next crushing season after the end of this year unless they are paid up.
In fiscal 2017-2018 alone, the BSFIC faced losses worth about Tk 6.5 billion. As a result, the state-run sugar mills failed to pay the price of sugarcane bought from the farmers.
In the meeting, the federation leaders demanded an increase in the import duty on sugar to protect the domestic sugar industry.
In response to the demand, the minister said the government will provide required policy support to protect the interest of the sugar industry as an agro-based industry.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Dhaka Elevated Expressway will open to traffic from June 2020, says Quader
- HC orders BB to file 20-year report on loan default, money laundering
- Dhaka metrorail project will be complete by 2022, says JICA
- Investment scene remains sluggish
- Finance minister wants NBR to set revenue collection target on its own
- Kamal warns bank loan defaulters, money launderers of tough times
- Bangladesh Bank eases write-off policy to make loan defaults look less bad
- EU rolls out new 205 million euro education programme for Bangladesh
- Bangabandhu Bridge’s construction cost recovered by toll collection
- Outsider wins El Salvador presidency, breaking two-party system
Most Read
- Woman accused of helping man rape her own child in Dhaka home
- Sunni groups in Panchagarh attack Ahmadiyyas despite cancellation of ‘Jalsha’
- Prof Vincent Chang joins BRAC University as vice-chancellor
- Youth found dead in Dhaka home with hands, legs tied
- Bangladesh summons Pakistan envoy over remarks about Bangabandhu
- Bangladesh to sign two deals with UAE as Hasina pushes economic diplomacy
- Banani rapes: Main accused Shafat Ahmed’s bail cancelled
- Over 150 yaba smugglers ‘ready’ to surrender in Cox’s Bazar
- Bangladesh should seek compensation from Myanmar for Rohingya damage: Researcher
- Illegal house of ACC counsel Kazol’s father-in-law demolished in eviction drive