Bangladesh Bank eases write-off policy to make loan defaults look less bad

  Abdur Rahim Harmachi, Chief Economics Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Feb 2019 10:49 PM BdST Updated: 06 Feb 2019 10:49 PM BdST

The central bank has come up with an easy way to show the mounting default debt issue look less bad than what it is now by relaxing the policy for loan write-off.

Banks can write off debts that have been marked bad for three years from their balance sheet, according to new decisions announced on Wednesday.

They had to wait for five years to write off bad debts until now.

Bangladesh Bank is also allowing banks to write-off of up to Tk 200,000 loan without starting any case.

The banks did not need to initiate any case to write-off loans to the tune of up to Tk 50,000 until now, according to a 2013 facility accorded to them.

They will not need 100 percent provisions for the write-off as well.

Economists and bankers believe the new central bank decisions will help cut default loans by a huge amount.

Loan default has been the biggest problem plaguing Bangladesh’s banking sector.

AHM Mustafa Kamal, who has been vocal against the rise in loan defaults since he took charge after the Dec 30 elections, raised the issue at a programme of state-owned Rupali Bank earlier in the day.

Policy Research Institute Executive Director Ahsan H Mansur, however, has questioned the “sudden” central bank move.

“It’s okay if the international practice is followed in decreasing the term to three years from five years and making other changes. Then again, why now? Why had the international practice not been followed until now?” he asked. 

It will be “unfortunate” if the policy has been changed to “cut loan defaults in papers only”, according to Mansur.

