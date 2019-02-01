New Delhi eagerly waiting for launch of first India-Bangladesh cruise vessel: Envoy
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Feb 2019 01:48 AM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2019 01:48 AM BdST
The acting Indian high commissioner in Bangladesh has said that they are “eagerly waiting” to see the launching of the first cruise vessel between India and Bangladesh.
Adarsh Swaika said the standard operating procedure for the movement of passenger and cruise vessels on ‘Coastal and Protocol’ routes was signed in October last year in New Delhi.
“We are eagerly looking forward to the launch of first cruise vessel between India and Bangladesh under this framework by March 2019,” he said, while speaking at a discussion in Dhaka on Thursday before the upcoming maritime conclave in India.
“We have also signed an agreement on the use of Chattogram and Mongla ports for further enhancing connectivity of northeastern India; once operationalised, this would again be economically beneficial for communities all along the specified routes in India and Bangladesh”.
He hoped that this Maritime Conclave 2019, besides presenting opportunities for investment in the maritime sector in India, will also generate new ideas on further enhancing bilateral cooperation in this area.
The India Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry organised the discussion before a road show to promote ‘Maritime Conclave 2019’ being organised in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Feb 14 and 15.
Economic Affairs Advisor to the Prime Minister Mashiur Rahman was present as the chief guest at the event chaired by President of the India Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry Abdul Matlub Ahmad.
The acting high commissioner said the conclave will provide a major platform for promotion of investment in the maritime sector in India.
“The event is expected to be attended by over 200 investors, developers and over 1,000 delegates, both domestic and international.
“Besides, representatives from government, public sector enterprises, developers and financial institutions, state maritime boards, and other related stakeholders are also expected to attend,” he said.
