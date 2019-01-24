Muhith tells Mustafa Kamal to call him when he needs to formulate next budget
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jan 2019 11:36 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2019 12:14 AM BdST
AMA Muhith, the outgoing finance minister, has expressed his interest to cooperate with his successor, AHM Mustafa Kamal, in formulating the budget for the next financial year.
“There is something ready for the next year's budget. You can call when needed. I’ll be present and do as far as I can,” Muhith said to Kamal, who was sitting beside him, at a reception organised by the National Board of Revenue on Thursday.
After taking over the charge of the finance ministry under the Sheikh Hasina-led government in 2009, Muhith had presented 10 budgets in a row and two budgets during the military regime of HM Ershad.
"I'm going on retirement, but not bidding adieu to work. I have time now. I have no plans to go abroad before next April, "said Muhith who retired from politics recently.
Praising his predecessor, Kamal said, "In the last 10 years, Muhith Bhai's contribution to bring the country's economy to where it is now is immense.”
"His talent can be found in his works. He is among us in many ways. He has raised the per capita income from $543 to $1,751. "
Terming Muhith 'the conscience of the nation', he said, "His occasional remarks created controversy. But what he said was true. "
Muhith gave credit to the prime minister for his achievements. “Our prime minister was behind what I have achieved in the last 10 years.”
"The prime minister entrusted an old man with the work. I told her then “I am 74 years old, please give me work where little efforts are needed”. But she did not listen to me.”
Muhith put emphasis on the government’s continuity and stability for the development activities of the country.
"The honourable prime minister continued for two consecutive terms. That’s why she achieved extraordinary success in the last 10 years. Now she got another five years. I believe she will be able to take the path of growth to a higher level if she gets another straight term."
