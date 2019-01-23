Dohazari-Ghumdhum railway line: Cabinet approves hiring consultant

The approval for appointing ‘Development Design Consultant Dhaka’ involving over Tk 385 million came at a meeting of the cabinet committee on public purchase on Wednesday.

“People can go to Cox's Bazar very quickly once the project is implemented,” Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal told reporters after the meeting.

Also the convener of the committee, he said the main problem was land acquisition. “But there is no problem now. We got the required land. Work has begun. "

The project is expected to be complete by 2022.

In 2010, the foundation stone was laid for the 128- kilometre rail tracks from Dohazari to Cox’s Bazar via Ramu along Myanmar border.

Once the Tk180.34 billion railway project is implemented, Bandarbon will be connected to Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar through the rail lines.

Of the total cost, the government will finance Tk 60.34 billion from its own coffer and the Asian Development Bank will provide the rest Tk 120 billion.

Officials believe once it is done, railway communication with the resort town will facilitate growth of the tourism sector.