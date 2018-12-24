Atiur says progressive taxation only option to cut inequality

“Progressive taxation is a must for alleviation of inequality,” he told a dialogue organised in Dhaka on Sunday by Sushasoner Jonyo Procharabhijan or SUPRO (Campaign for Good Governance).

He also emphasised participation of the civil society organisations to create a fair taxation culture and involvement of young people for building a digital taxation culture, SUPRO said in a media release.

“Digitalisation can make a huge difference,” he said, according to the release.

SM Monjur Rashid, policy advocacy campaign and communications manager at OXFAM in Bangladesh, and writer-researcher Shahjahan Siddiqui, among others, spoke at the dialogue chaired by SUPRO Chairperson SM Harun OR Rashid Lal.

SUPRO General Secretary MA Quader delivered the welcome speech while National Committee Member Ahmed Swapon Mahmud moderated the event.

Members and representatives of several civil society organisations, donors and development organisations, and anti-tobacco alliances were also present at the dialogue.

SUPRO says it has been conducting advocacy for a progressive tax system with its 45 district campaign areas since 2010.