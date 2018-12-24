Home > Economy

Atiur says progressive taxation only option to cut inequality

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 2018-12-24 05:01:05.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-24 05:02:56.0 BdST

Former Bangladesh Bank governor Atiur Rahman has said there is no alternative to progressive taxation in order to reduce inequality.

“Progressive taxation is a must for alleviation of inequality,” he told a dialogue organised in Dhaka on Sunday by Sushasoner Jonyo Procharabhijan or SUPRO (Campaign for Good Governance).

He also emphasised participation of the civil society organisations to create a fair taxation culture and involvement of young people for building a digital taxation culture, SUPRO said in a media release. 

“Digitalisation can make a huge difference,” he said, according to the release.

SM Monjur Rashid, policy advocacy campaign and communications manager at OXFAM in Bangladesh, and writer-researcher Shahjahan Siddiqui, among others, spoke at the dialogue chaired by SUPRO Chairperson SM Harun OR Rashid Lal.

SUPRO General Secretary MA Quader delivered the welcome speech while National Committee Member Ahmed Swapon Mahmud moderated the event.

Members and representatives of several civil society organisations, donors and development organisations, and anti-tobacco alliances were also present at the dialogue.

SUPRO says it has been conducting advocacy for a progressive tax system with its 45 district campaign areas since 2010.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Muhammad Yunus. File Photo

Yunus’ small loan provider in Scotland shuts down

Representational Image: Women peel out jute fibre at Faridpur’s Bhanga on Aug 25, 2013. Photo: mustafiz mamun/ bdnews24.com

Bangladesh Asia’s 2nd most gender equal country

Japan’s support sought to train workers

Representational Image: Afghan men sit in front of supply trucks carrying containers for export at the Customhouse in Jalalabad, Afghanistan May 14, 2018. Reuters

New Afghan trade route aims to reach Europe

Call for focus on private sector in policymaking

‘Sweeping’ charges ‘hurt’ bankers

Charity wins UK grant to help carers in Dhaka

Shaktikanta Das. Photo: Press Information Bureau, Government of India

Shaktikanta Das named India central bank governor

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.