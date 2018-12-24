Atiur says progressive taxation only option to cut inequality
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-24 05:01:05.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-24 05:02:56.0 BdST
Former Bangladesh Bank governor Atiur Rahman has said there is no alternative to progressive taxation in order to reduce inequality.
“Progressive taxation is a must for alleviation of inequality,” he told a dialogue organised in Dhaka on Sunday by Sushasoner Jonyo Procharabhijan or SUPRO (Campaign for Good Governance).
He also emphasised participation of the civil society organisations to create a fair taxation culture and involvement of young people for building a digital taxation culture, SUPRO said in a media release.
“Digitalisation can make a huge difference,” he said, according to the release.
SM Monjur Rashid, policy advocacy campaign and communications manager at OXFAM in Bangladesh, and writer-researcher Shahjahan Siddiqui, among others, spoke at the dialogue chaired by SUPRO Chairperson SM Harun OR Rashid Lal.
SUPRO General Secretary MA Quader delivered the welcome speech while National Committee Member Ahmed Swapon Mahmud moderated the event.
Members and representatives of several civil society organisations, donors and development organisations, and anti-tobacco alliances were also present at the dialogue.
SUPRO says it has been conducting advocacy for a progressive tax system with its 45 district campaign areas since 2010.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Atiur says progressive taxation only option to cut inequality
- Yunus’ micro-credit provider Grameen Foundation Scotland collapses
- Bangladesh retains second place in Asia on World Economic Forum gender gap index
- Bangladesh seeks Japan’s support to train potential workers as Tokyo changes law
- Afghanistan opens new trade route with aim of building link to Europe
- Call for focus on private sector in policymaking to speed up growth
- ‘Stung’ by ‘sweeping allegations’, bankers call for constructive criticism
- Hertfordshire charity wins government grant to help carers in Bangladesh
- India names financial bureaucrat Shaktikanta Das as central bank governor
- Japan to provide fresh grant for Bangladesh’s primary education
Most Read
- Oppression led to the birth of Bangladesh, says Pakistan’s Imran Khan
- ‘Hero of politics’ Ershad gives rise to drama over Dhaka-17
- PSC, JSC results to be published Monday
- Bangladesh responds to ‘disheartening’ US statement on election monitoring team
- Indonesia tsunami death toll rises to 222
- Latif Siddique says he is quitting election over 'irregularities'
- EC allows Jamaat leaders to remain candidates
- US, UK irked by Bangladesh’s failure to allow in election observers
- Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz, long-time Saudi political reformer, has died
- Awami League candidate Mashrafe demands safety for his rivals