Indian farmers reject sport price contract offered by government

Goyal said the government had proposed five-year contracts for minimum support prices (MSPs) to farmers who diversify their crops to grow cotton, pigeon peas, black matpe, red lentils and corn, paid by co-operative groups it promotes.

"These organisations will buy the produce and there will be no limit on quantity," Goyal told reporters in the northern city of Chandigarh, adding that a similar price guarantee would also be offered to farmers who diversify and produce cotton.

The farmers' unions had said they would decide on the proposal within a day or two, after reaching consensus among themselves. But Jagjit Singh Dallewal - one of their leaders - said in a video by Reuters partner ANI that the unions had rejected the proposal.

Farm analysts said the government has completely sidestepped the demands of farmers.

"The government should have at least addressed one of the main demands of a legal guarantee for MSPs," said Devinder Sharma, an independent food and trade policy analyst.

The government's proposed solutions diverge significantly from what the farmers have been advocating for, indicating a lack of seriousness on the government's part regarding the whole issue, Sharma added.

Switching more crops to pulses from rice and wheat that require more water will not only benefit a depleting water table but help cut back on imports of pulses.