    We’re in a bit of trouble due to a lack of money: Mannan

    He says the global situation is affecting the economy of Bangladesh

    Sunamganj Correspondent
    Published : 9 August 2022, 05:23 PM
    Updated : 9 August 2022, 05:23 PM

    Planning Minister MA Mannan has said the global situation is affecting the economy of Bangladesh.

    “We’re in a bit of trouble now due to a lack of money. This problem is not ours. Problems created by other states have suddenly come upon us,” he said at an event in Sunamganj on Tuesday.

    Referring to the electricity crisis, Mannan said, "Due to the global situation, we are getting a little less power now. But this situation will be fixed within a month. So we all have to be patient."

    He also said providing every house with electricity connection is a big success of the government.

    Mannan said the government extends a hand of support to the people in any calamity. “This year's terrible floods have caused us great damage. We’ve continued to support the flood victims. More assistance will be given to them.”

    Another groundbreaking work of the Sheikh Hasina government is to build houses for the landless and homeless, he said. “I’ve never seen such a deed in my life. In this way, the government has been providing various assistance throughout the year.”

