    বাংলা

    'Desperate gamble', Britain's Labour criticises government economic plans

    Labour's finance policy chief Rachel Reeves takes aim at a lack of independent scrutiny of plans which went big on tax cuts

    Reuters
    Published : 23 Sept 2022, 10:04 AM
    Updated : 23 Sept 2022, 10:04 AM

    Britain's main opposition Labour Party criticised the Conservative government's economic plans on Friday, saying the new prime minister and finance minister were like "two desperate gamblers in a casino" who had run out of ideas.

    Rachel Reeves, Labour's finance policy chief, said the fiscal statement, or mini budget, set out by finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng had prioritised big business over working people by relying on a theory of "trickle down economics".

    "The prime minister and chancellor (finance minister) are like two desperate gamblers in a casino chasing a losing run," she told parliament. "The argument peddled by the chancellor today isn't a great new idea, or a game changer as the minister said."

    Taking aim at a lack of independent scrutiny of plans which went big on tax cuts, emergency support for fuel bills and tax breaks for new so-called investment zones, Reeves described the mini budget as "a budget without figures, a menu without prices".

    "What has the chancellor got to hide?" she said, a point echoed by Conservative lawmaker Mel Stride, who also questioned why the government had gone ahead with the plans without new forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh refinery confirms it cannot process Russian crude
    Eastern Refinery cannot process Russian crude
    Its machinery is not suitable for Russian crude, which is more dense than the oil imported from the Middle East
    ADB cuts Bangladesh growth forecast as Ukraine effect pans out
    ADB cuts Bangladesh growth forecast
    The September update from the bank saw the country’s growth forecast fall from 7.1% to 6.6%
    Bangladesh to receive $2bn credit from ADB in FY23
    ADB to lend Bangladesh $2bn in FY23
    Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal urges ADB to provide more development support to the country
    India starts debt-restructuring talks with Sri Lanka, vows support
    India starts debt-restructuring talks with Sri Lanka
    Sri Lanka will make a presentation to its international creditors on Friday, laying out the full extent of its economic troubles and plans for a debt restructuring

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher