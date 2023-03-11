UK's Sunak says upcoming budget to cut debt, not taxes

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday that his government would prioritise reducing the country's debt over cutting taxes in next week's budget, which would also focus on other goals such as reducing inflation.

Sunak has sought to restore Britain's fiscal credibility after the tax-cutting plans of his predecessor Liz Truss sparked a crisis in Britain's bond market and forced her resignation in October, propelling him into Downing Street.

But some in his Conservative Party are keen for tax cuts in the budget on Wednesday, so that they can take effect well ahead of the next national election, expected next year.