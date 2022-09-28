IMF criticises UK policy, Bank of England to make big response

BUDGET

The Fund said a budget due from Kwarteng on Nov. 23 would provide an "early opportunity for the UK government to consider ways to provide support that is more targeted and reevaluate the tax measures, especially those that benefit high-income earners."

Earlier in the day, BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill said the central bank was likely to deliver a "significant" rate increase when it meets next in November, adding that financial market upheaval would have a big impact on the economy and would be factored into its next forecasts.

British government bonds have sold off at a ferocious pace since the fiscal plans sparked a crisis of confidence in Truss's handling of the economy.

"It is hard not to draw the conclusion that this will require a significant monetary policy response," Pill told the CEPR Barclays Monetary Policy Forum.

With analysts still speculating about Britain's future financial direction, and markets volatile, a growing number of mortgage providers, unable to price loans, suspended sales. Read full story

REVERSE COURSE?

US economist Larry Summers, a former US Treasury Secretary, said rocketing interest rates on long-dated British debt were a sign that credibility had been lost.

Shai Weiss, head of airline Virgin Atlantic, urged the government to stabilise economic affairs and accept that a move to fund huge tax cuts with vast government borrowing had left Britain in a weaker position.

"All of us in this room should be humble enough to say that if I said something that is not working, maybe I should reverse course, that is not a bad thing to do," he said at a press conference to announce an alliance with SkyTeam.

Two years before a general election is due, the opposition Labour Party has a 17-point lead over the Conservatives, a level not seen in more than two decades, according to a YouGov opinion poll for The Times newspaper.