World Bank keeps Bangladesh growth forecast unchanged at 6.2% for FY24

After Bangladesh posted 7.1 percent GDP growth in 2021-22 by tackling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the government set a target of 7.5 percent for FY23.

As the Russia-Ukraine war hit the global economy hard, the government revised the target down to 6.5 percent.

But even that target became difficult to achieve. The national statistical agency in March projected 6.03 percent growth for the outgoing fiscal year.

SOUTH ASIA

In South Asia, excluding India, growth is expected to slow to 2.9 percent in 2023 before rebounding to 4.3 percent in 2024, according to the World Bank.

Import restrictions imposed by several economies in the region, including Bangladesh, which adversely affected economic activity, have been relaxed as external imbalances have improved and exchange rate pressures have eased.

Food export bans, however, are expected to remain in place in Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan through 2023 despite falling global prices.

In Bangladesh, continued import suppression measures and energy shortages have weighed on both industrial production and the services sector. Real household earnings are yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels despite an improvement in employment, the World Bank said.

Monetary policy tightening in the region has continued, with average real interest rates in the first half of 2023 turning positive on a GDP-weighted basis.

In Bangladesh, while the central bank raised policy rates, transmission to the broader economy has been impaired by a cap on lending interest rates.

Expected inflation one year ahead has risen sharply in the region since early 2022 in response to broad-based price increases. Additionally, in several economies, economic crises have further contributed to this inflationary pressure.

Medium-term inflation expectations appear thus far to have remained subdued; however, if higher inflation expectations became entrenched, additional monetary policy tightening would be required and could affect financial stability as well as economic activity in the region.

Financial sector risks remain elevated in several economies, with high levels of non-performing loans, weak capital buffers, and weak bank govern- ance. Ratios of non-performing loans to total loans are elevated and have recently been rising in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. In Bangladesh, weak corporate governance and capital buffers also increase the risk of stress in the financial sector.

High government and external debt, low foreign exchange reserves, and socio-economic tensions heighten the risk of financial crises in several economies in the region. Such crises could significantly reduce potential as well as actual output growth.

Rising interest payments on debt, and the need to consolidate government expenditure following pandemic-related stimulus, may undermine efforts to support vulnerable communities and economic activity in the face of global headwinds.

With limited ability to access international financial markets and elevated fiscal needs, many governments have been looking to borrow domestically, which could increase linkages between the banking sector and government and complicate any debt resolution.

One-third of banking sector assets, on average, were claims on governments in late 2022 – up from one-fourth in the decade before the pandemic. Increased government borrowing risks crowding out private sector investment and could lead to fiscal dominance, where interest rates are set too low for economic needs, to make it cheaper for the government to service its debt.

Economies in South Asia are among the most vulnerable to climate change. More than half of South Asians have been affected by one or more climate-related disasters over the past two decades, with the 2022 floods in Pakistan leaving one-third of the country under water and causing damage estimated at 4.8 percent of GDP.

The region has been facing intensifying heatwaves, cyclones, droughts, and floods. With climate change increasing risks to economic activity and development, there is an urgent need to increase resilience, the World Bank said.

Failure to act could see climate change-related events imposing rising costs, the report said. In Nepal, for example, the economic impact from flooding could triple and the number of people affected more than double by 2030.

GLOBAL GROWTH OUTLOOK ‘GLOOMY’

Real global GDP is set to climb 2.1 percent this year, the World Bank said in the report. That is up from a 1.7 percent forecast issued in January but well below the 2022 growth rate of 3.1 percent.

The development lender cut its 2024 global growth forecast to 2.4 percent from 2.7 percent in January, citing the lagged effects of central bank monetary tightening and more restrictive credit conditions that were reducing business and residential investment.