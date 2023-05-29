ICC leaders in Pakistan to secure World Cup participation

Senior International Cricket Council (ICC) officials have travelled to Pakistan to secure the country's participation in this year's 50-overs World Cup in India which has been in doubt for political reasons.

Bilateral cricket has been a casualty of the soured relations between India and Pakistan over the last decade and the neighbours play each other only in multi-team events at neutral venues.

India have declined to tour Pakistan for September's Asia Cup and want the entire tournament be held in a neutral country, which has prompted a tit-for-tat response from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).