    বাংলা

    ICC leaders in Pakistan to secure World Cup participation

    India have declined to tour Pakistan for September's Asia Cup and want the entire tournament be held in a neutral country

    Reuters
    Published : 29 May 2023, 10:31 AM
    Updated : 29 May 2023, 10:31 AM

    Senior International Cricket Council (ICC) officials have travelled to Pakistan to secure the country's participation in this year's 50-overs World Cup in India which has been in doubt for political reasons.

    Bilateral cricket has been a casualty of the soured relations between India and Pakistan over the last decade and the neighbours play each other only in multi-team events at neutral venues.

    India have declined to tour Pakistan for September's Asia Cup and want the entire tournament be held in a neutral country, which has prompted a tit-for-tat response from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

    Its chairman Najam Sethi told Reuters this month there was a "very real possibility" of Pakistan boycotting the World Cup in India should PCB's proposal to stage at least some Asia Cup matches on home soil not be accepted.

    The PCB said in a statement ICC Chairman Greg Barclay and CEO Geoff Allardice would arrive in Lahore on Tuesday to meet Sethi and others cricket officials during their two-day visit.

    "That's something that's obviously ongoing at the moment," ICC General Manager Wasim Khan told a virtual press conference on Monday when asked about Pakistan's participation in the World Cup.

    "Geoff Allardice, our CEO, and Greg are in Pakistan at the moment discussing a number of areas with the PCB hierarchy.

    "But that's certainly up to the two countries and the hierarchy within the ICC to discuss them and come to some conclusions," added former PCB CEO Khan.

    Indian board secretary Jay Shah heads the Asian Cricket Council, which is likely to reveal the Asia Cup dates and venue this week.

    Dates and venues for the World Cup, to be played in October-November, will be announced after the World Test Championship (WTC) final in London from June 7.

    Cricket World Cup
    RELATED STORIES
    Pakistan Cricket Team/Facebook
    Pakistan may boycott World Cup if it loses Asia Cup hosting rights: PCB
    India, citing safety concerns, have ruled out travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup as PCB offered to let them play their matches in the UAE
    Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Pakistan - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - Jun 3, 2019 General view of the Cricket World Cup trophy before the match
    Schedule delay leaves World Cup without buzz five months out
    The lack of information, which is unusual for a major sporting event, might be annoying for fans planning to travel to India
    Cricket fans, with their faces painted in the Indian and Pakistani national flag colours, pose for a picture ahead of the first match between India and Pakistan in Twenty20 World Cup super 12 stage in Dubai, in Ahmedabad, India, Oct 23, 2021.
    Asia Cup fate to be decided during IPL final
    Cricket chiefs from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan would attend the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday, where a final decision would be taken
    Pakistan appoint New Zealand's Bradburn as head coach
    Pakistan appoint Bradburn as head coach
    Bradburn was in charge during Pakistan's recent home series against New Zealand, where the Babar Azam-led side defeated the tourists 4-1

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan