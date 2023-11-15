Master Kohli paints perfect picture to eclipse Tendulkar

India's Virat Kohli said he had painted the perfect picture after confirming his place as cricket's modern-day master batsman with a record 50th one-day international hundred in his team's World Cup semi-final win over New Zealand on Wednesday.

After equalling Sachin Tendulkar's mark of 49 ODI hundreds against South Africa on his 35th birthday this month, Kohli claimed the record at the Wankhede Stadium with a knock of 117.

Indian master-blaster Tendulkar made his 49th hundred in his 451st innings and his tally was widely considered to be one that would never be surpassed.

Kohli, however, needed only 279 matches to eclipse his cricketing idol.

The 35-year-old ran hard to complete two runs off fast bowler Lockie Ferguson and reach three figures before leaping up and punched the air in delight.

He removed his helmet, kept his bat on the ground and bowed towards the stands where his wife Anushka Sharma and Tendulkar stood and applauded among other Bollywood celebrities.