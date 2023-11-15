Australia's Warner wants to play on in white-ball internationals

Opener David Warner has not ruled out playing on for Australia in white-ball cricket even until the next World Cup in 2027 despite having announced that he would be bringing an end to his Test career in January.

The 37-year-old, who will play in his third World Cup semi-final on Thursday against South Africa, cited the example of players such as Brad Hogg, Chris Gayle and Shoaib Malik who continued playing limited overs cricket into their 40s.

"Everyone wants to set themselves a realistic goal ... I'm still feeling fit," he told Australian media in Kolkata.

"My goal is still to set my sights on playing the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean (next June) first. And I think from there, I'll probably decide what I'm going to do with white-ball cricket.