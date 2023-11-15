    বাংলা

    Australia's Warner wants to play on in white-ball internationals

    The 37-year-old cited the example of players such as Brad Hogg and Chris Gayle who continued playing limited overs cricket into their 40s

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Nov 2023, 04:42 AM
    Updated : 15 Nov 2023, 04:42 AM

    Opener David Warner has not ruled out playing on for Australia in white-ball cricket even until the next World Cup in 2027 despite having announced that he would be bringing an end to his Test career in January.

    The 37-year-old, who will play in his third World Cup semi-final on Thursday against South Africa, cited the example of players such as Brad Hogg, Chris Gayle and Shoaib Malik who continued playing limited overs cricket into their 40s.

    "Everyone wants to set themselves a realistic goal ... I'm still feeling fit," he told Australian media in Kolkata.

    "My goal is still to set my sights on playing the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean (next June) first. And I think from there, I'll probably decide what I'm going to do with white-ball cricket.

    "Obviously, you've got contracting systems and all that stuff are inside that. So, there's a lot of things you've got to factor in as well. They're probably going to be conversations I'll have after this summer."

    Warner, Australia's leading run-scorer at the World Cup with 499 runs from nine innings, said he would not accept a central Cricket Australia contract next year, preferring to play on as a freelancer.

    "It's very difficult to say, 'I want to play Twenty20s and one-dayers', but you don't want to be taking contracts from a young kid that's coming through," the left-hander added.

    "(If you accept a deal) you're legally bound by a contracting system with sponsors and stuff. That's something that becomes a pain in the backside as well, especially at the stage of my career I'm at."

    Warner announced in June that he wanted to draw down the curtain on his Test career against Pakistan in early January at Sydney Cricket Ground, a few hundred metres from where he was born.

    That was considered presumptuous by some given his poor recent form in the longest format and Warner said he had not heard one way or another whether he would get his wish.

    "You don't get told anything," Warner said. "It's like every white-ball series. No one gets told anything until the white-ball series is done. That’s in everything."

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Australia v Afghanistan - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India – Nov 7, 2023 Australia's Glenn Maxwell celebrates after the match REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
    Maxwell reflects on 'greatest' ODI innings
    "It was great fun. It just felt like it was me and Patty (Cummins) just having fun out there," he told reporters
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v England - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India - October 29, 2023 England's David Willey shakes hands with India's Mohammed Siraj and Rohit Sharma after the match
    England's Willey to retire after World Cup in India
    Willey was not offered any deal when the English cricket board announced new central contracts last week
    FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Australia v Netherlands - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India – Oct 25, 2023 Australia's David Warner reacts after losing his wicket, caught by Netherlands' Aryan Dutt off the bowling of Logan van Beek REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo
    Warner enjoying making doubters 'look stupid'
    Warner is second on the runs list at the World Cup tournament with 413 at an average of 68.83, behind Quinton de Kock (431)
    Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Australia v Pakistan - The County Ground, Taunton, Britain - Jun 12, 2019 Australia's David Warner celebrates his century Action
    Warner praises Marsh after 'David-Goliath' partnership
    'He's in such a great frame of mind at the moment and we love when Mitch is in that zone. Today his tempo was very, very good,' Warner said

    Opinion

    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps
    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response