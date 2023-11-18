Cummins banishes captaincy queries with World Cup heroics

Pat Cummins may be undecided about his future as Australia's one-day international captain after the World Cup but few of his compatriots will be urging him to stand down after his efforts in India.

Australia have had no shortage of contributors through the tournament, with Adam Zampa taking 22 wickets and David Warner scoring a pile of runs.

Cummins's courage under fire and unlikely heroics with the bat, however, have been vital in his team's revival following back-to-back defeats at the start of the campaign.

An unbeaten 14 against South Africa in Thursday's semi-final saw Cummins walk off the ground with bat in hand and victory secured for the second time in the tournament.

In the first, he teamed up with Glenn Maxwell to save Australia against Afghanistan, hanging tough in an epic knock of 12 not out from 68 balls to allow his all-rounder team mate to thrash a double century for victory.