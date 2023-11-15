    বাংলা

    Kohli's record 50th ton helps India set New Zealand 398-run target

    Shreyas Iyer complements Kohli’s historic knock with a blistering 70-ball 105 for the unbeaten hosts

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Nov 2023, 12:43 PM
    Updated : 15 Nov 2023, 12:43 PM

    India's Virat Kohli struck a record 50th hundred in one-dayers to power the unbeaten hosts to 397 for four wickets against New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

    Kohli's knock of 117, which came off 113 balls, gave him the record for the highest number of centuries in the 50-overs format of the game, taking him past Sachin Tendulkar with the Indian batting great present in the stands to applaud.

    After scampering for two runs off fast bowler Lockie Ferguson to get to his mark, Kohli took off his helmet and bowed to the stands where television cameras showed Tendulkar and former England football captain David Beckham standing and clapping in appreciation.

    The 35-year-old hit nine fours and two sixes before holing out in the deep off fast bowler Tim Southee, who took three wickets for 100.

    Shreyas Iyer's blistering 105, which came off just 70 balls and was studded with four fours and eight sixes, provided the late fireworks for India's innings.

    India captain Rohit Sharma, who made 47, won the toss and decided to bat and gave the hosts a rollicking start with a 71-run opening stand with Shubman Gill.

    Gill retired hurt due to leg cramps but returned later to bat again, remaining unbeaten on 80.

    The venue, where India won their last 50-overs World Cup title, has hosted four day-night contests so far at this tournament with three of those being won by the team batting first.

    Australia were the only team to win batting second at the ground after Glenn Maxwell hit an unbeaten double hundred.

    India have looked invincible so far, winning all nine of their round robin matches including a four-wicket victory over the Black Caps in Dharamsala. New Zealand, however, defeated India at the same stage of the 2019 edition.

    Australia and South Africa will meet in the second semi-final at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, with the final to be held on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

    RELATED STORIES
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v New Zealand - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - October 22, 2023 New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson celebrates with Glenn Phillips and Mark Chapman after taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
    Ferguson says reading Mumbai pitch will be crucial
    South Africa twice posted scores of 350-plus at the stadium and India made 357-8 against Sri Lanka before Maxwell hammered a double century
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v South Africa - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - November 5, 2023 India's Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli in action running between the wickets REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
    India raise hopes of third WC triumph
    A century from Virat Kohli and a five-wicket haul from Ravindra Jadeja spurred the host nation to a 243-run win over South Africa
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v South Africa - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - November 5, 2023 India's Virat Kohli celebrates after reaching his 49th century, equalizing with Sachin Tendulkar's record of most number of ODI centuries
    Kohli marks 35th birthday with record-equalling century
    While Tendulkar scored his 49th century in his 451st ODI innings, Kohli reaches the landmark in his 277th innings
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v Bangladesh - Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, India - October 19, 2023 India's Virat Kohli celebrates reaching his century and winning the match
    Kohli shines in chase as India beat NZ
    Mitchell smashed a rapid hundred but Kohli’s crafty 95 trumped the New Zealander’s century in the top-of-the-table clash

    Opinion

    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps
    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response