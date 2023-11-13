Ferguson says reading Mumbai pitch will be crucial before India semifinal

New Zealand pace bowler Lockie Ferguson said on Monday they must accurately assess Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium pitch ahead of their World Cup semifinal against hosts India and look to tighten up their bowling at the traditionally high-scoring venue.

South Africa twice posted scores of 350-plus at the stadium and India made 357-8 in their clash with Sri Lanka before Glenn Maxwell hit a superb double century as Australia successfully chased down 291 against Afghanistan last week.

"A lot of Indian grounds have been high scoring," Ferguson told reporters in Mumbai before Wednesday's clash. "That's the nature of one-day cricket in this part of the world.

"It's trying to understand what the pitch will be like and read what a good score on it is because those big overs, 10 runs here or there, can cost you at the back end of the innings.