    বাংলা

    Ferguson says reading Mumbai pitch will be crucial before India semifinal

    South Africa twice posted scores of 350-plus at the stadium and India made 357-8 against Sri Lanka before Maxwell hammered a double century

    Reuters
    Published : 13 Nov 2023, 02:16 PM
    Updated : 13 Nov 2023, 02:16 PM

    New Zealand pace bowler Lockie Ferguson said on Monday they must accurately assess Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium pitch ahead of their World Cup semifinal against hosts India and look to tighten up their bowling at the traditionally high-scoring venue.

    South Africa twice posted scores of 350-plus at the stadium and India made 357-8 in their clash with Sri Lanka before Glenn Maxwell hit a superb double century as Australia successfully chased down 291 against Afghanistan last week.

    "A lot of Indian grounds have been high scoring," Ferguson told reporters in Mumbai before Wednesday's clash. "That's the nature of one-day cricket in this part of the world.

    "It's trying to understand what the pitch will be like and read what a good score on it is because those big overs, 10 runs here or there, can cost you at the back end of the innings.

    "From a bowling point of view, we're trying to shut down the big overs, try to understand what we think is a good total. It's an experience thing. The pitch will be different... it's hard to read two days out. We've got to adapt as quick as possible."

    Ferguson said the statistics favoured batting first at the venue, with New Zealand looking to knock India out of the World Cup semifinals for a second straight edition.

    "At the same time, it's not up to me and we have to play the game on the day," Ferguson added. "Whatever it might be - bat or bowl first - we've got plans for that.

    "It's important to stick to them. Obviously, it's nice to bowl under lights, nice to see when the ball does move around a bit and it brings us into the game.

    "We'll have to play it as we see it come game day, but I'm looking forward to it."

    New Zealand
    RELATED STORIES
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v Netherlands - M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - November 12, 2023 India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates with Ravindra Jadeja after taking the wicket of Netherlands' Logan van Beek REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
    Kuldeep expects tough semifinal for bowlers in Mumbai
    South Africa posted 399 against England and 382 against Bangladesh on the ground while India made 357 against Sri Lanka there
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v Netherlands - M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - November 12, 2023 India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Netherlands' Max O'Dowd REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
    India juggernaut faces familiar NZ hurdle in semis
    Head coach Rahul Dravid said his team would be under pressure in their fourth consecutive World Cup semi-final
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Australia v Afghanistan - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - November 7, 2023 Australia's Glenn Maxwell celebrates after the match REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
    Australia to take late call on Maxwell for Bangladesh clash
    Maxwell endured cramps in his calf, shin, hamstring and toes before experiencing back spasms in Mumbai
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v New Zealand - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - October 22, 2023 India's Mohammed Shami celebrates with Rohit Sharma after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell
    Lockdown training base kept Shami sharp for WC
    Shami claimed 5-54 in Dharamsala to help the hosts to a four-wicket win and a 5-0 unbeaten record at the tournament

    Opinion

    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response
    As baby boomers retire, German businesses turn to robots
    The plight of Palestine