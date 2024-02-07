T20 World Cup a party with a purpose, says tournament director

"We in the West Indies are known for a great time, we're known for the party atmosphere. When fans come here and watch the games, they should expect that.

"So come here to watch great cricket, but come here also to have a great experience."

Demand for tickets has been encouraging.

Since the public ballot was launched last week more than 1.2 million applications from 126 countries were received within the first 48 hours, Baksh said.

That included 900,000 from the US and West Indies.

"Introducing cricket into the US, which is a new market to us, we weren't quite sure what the response would be," he added.

"We know there are quite a lot of expats in the United States and people from all across the world are interested in cricket.

"But to see this kind of response, it's very encouraging."

The ninth edition of the T20 World Cup will be the biggest yet, with the increase to 20 teams from 16 opening up a wider pool of expatriate fans in the United States.