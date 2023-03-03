Stand-in captain Smith savours rare Australian win in India

"We screwed up, I suppose, in Delhi is one way to put it," Smith said.

"We had an opportunity there and let that slip, but we had a good break and a good preparation coming here and it was just about getting our mental state right."

Smith captained Australia during the 2014-2018 period but was stripped of the role following a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

Cummins is expected to return before the final Test next week but chances are Smith may continue to lead the side in the final Test in Ahmedabad next week.

"India is a part of the world I love captaining ... it's probably my favourite place in the world to captain," the 33-year-old said.

"Every ball is an event and therefore can dictate what happens after, which is something that I really love and you've got to be ahead of the game.

"So I thought I did it well this week and it was good fun."