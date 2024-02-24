England spinner Leach to undergo knee surgery

England's Jack Leach will undergo surgery after a knee injury ruled him out of the ongoing Test series in India, the spinner said on Saturday.

Leach hurt his knee twice while fielding during England's first Test victory in Hyderabad and the 32-year-old missed the last two matches where India bounced back to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

"I'm going to have an operation to get the rest of the swelling out because it's not budging," Leach told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"It was quite an unfortunate one. It was the second ball of the first innings in the field, so that whole game I was playing with this knee problem.