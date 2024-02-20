    বাংলা

    England coach McCullum backs struggling Bairstow to come good

    The 34-year-old's struggles with the bat prompted former England captain Alastair Cook to say he should be dropped from the side but McCullum is keen on helping him rediscover his form

    Reuters
    Published : 20 Feb 2024, 12:43 PM
    Updated : 20 Feb 2024, 12:43 PM

    England's Jonny Bairstow has come in for criticism after scoring just 102 runs in three matches in India but coach Brendon McCullum said it was important to show faith in the batter and that he has no plans to drop him for the fourth Test in Ranchi. 

    Bairstow's highest score in the series so far was 37, posted in the opener in Hyderabad. He scored four runs in England's 434-run thrashing in the third Test in Rajkot and was trapped lbw for a duck in his first innings, making him the player with the most ducks against India in test cricket with eight. 

    The 34-year-old's struggles with the bat prompted former England captain Alastair Cook to say he should be dropped from the side but McCullum is keen on helping him rediscover his form. 

    Asked if Bairstow would make his 99th Test appearance in Ranchi this week, McCullum told reporters: "I haven't even seen the wicket. But I'd anticipate Jonny would be playing, yes." 

    McCullum acknowledged that Bairstow had underperformed during the series but said he deserved some time to get back on track. 

    "I'm not blind but he's done so well for us and he's had such an impactful career ...," McCullum said. 

    "So from our point of view, we've got to keep on giving him confidence and block out a lot of the external noise as well and keep him really present and focused on what he's trying to achieve, and I'm sure Jonny will come good. 

    "(I will) spend a bit of time with Jonny and remind him that he's such a wonderful player." 

    India lead the five-match series 2-1, with the fourth Test getting underway on Friday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - Third Test - India v England - Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot, India - February 18, 2024 England's Ben Stokes in action REUTERS
    Ex-England captains tear into 'Bazball or bust' approach
    The attacking blueprint laid out by skipper Stokes and head coach Brendon 'Baz' McCullum comes under scrutiny after the heavy loss in Rajkot
    Cricket - Third Test - India v England - Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot, India - Feb 16, 2024 England's Zak Crawley in action.
    India 445 all out in first innings of Rajkot Test v England
    Rohit Sharma (131) and Ravindra Jadeja (112) struck hundreds for the hosts, while debutant Sarfaraz Khan made 62
    Cricket - ICC World Test Championship Final - India v New Zealand - Rose Bowl, Southampton, Britain - Jun 22, 2021 India's Virat Kohli reacts.
    Kohli to miss rest of England series due to personal reasons
    He pulled out of the first two Tests, also for personal reasons. The Indian cricket board said in a statement that it fully respected and supported the player's decision
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India Practice - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - October 13, 2023 India head coach Rahul Dravid during practice REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
    Dravid impressed by England's gung-ho approach
    Their 'Bazball' approach faces its toughest challenge in India, who have not lost a Test series on home soil since 2012

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps