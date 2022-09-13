'My phone's here', Warner ready to talk leadership with Cricket Australia

"Any opportunity you get asked to captain or whatnot, it's a privilege," Warner told Fox Sports on Tuesday.

"For my circumstances, that's in Cricket Australia's hands and I can only concentrate on what I have to do, and that's using the bat and trying to get as many runs as I can.

"My phone's here. At the end of the day, what's done in the past is done. There's a new board and I'm always happy to sit down and have a chat about anything."

Test captain Pat Cummins, who is the favourite to take over the ODI side, and several former Australia players have been lobbying in the media for Warner's ban to be rescinded.

Warner said it was by no means certain that Finch would also walk away from the shortest form of the international game.