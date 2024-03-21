Dhoni relinquishes captaincy as Chennai gear up for IPL defence

Dhoni has captained Chennai since the inception of the league in 2008 and the team did not provide details about his future beyond this year's edition.

"Ruturaj has been an integral part of Chennai since 2019 and has played 52 matches in IPL during this period. The team looks forward to the upcoming season," Chennai added in a statement.

While Chennai may soon have to prepare for life without their talisman, Mumbai made one of the most talked-about pre-season moves by signing Hardik Pandya to take over the captaincy from India team mate Rohit Sharma.

Pandya showed his leadership qualities by guiding Gujarat to the 2022 title but may find Mumbai fans harder to win over after the team's decision to remove the league's joint-most successful captain from his role.

Having regained fitness after an ankle injury sustained at the 50-overs World Cup in October, Pandya will also look to hit form before the T20 World Cup which will be staged in West Indies and the United States from June.

Several top England players will be absent from the IPL, with Delhi Capitals batsman Harry Brook skipping the tournament after the death of his grandmother, while Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson and Jason Roy are managing their workloads.