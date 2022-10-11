Yorkshire's Rafiq, Gale reprimanded for historical social media posts

Former Yorkshire spinner Azeem Rafiq and ex-head coach Andrew Gale are among five players who have been reprimanded by England's Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) for historical social media posts, the country's cricket board (ECB) said.

Rafiq, who spoke out last year against the racism he faced at Yorkshire, apologised for using anti-Semitic language in a Facebook exchange from 2011, while Gale was suspended by the club in November for a tweet he sent out in 2010.

Gale, then Yorkshire captain, used an anti-Semitic slur in his tweet, which was deleted. He later said he was "completely unaware" of the offensive nature of the term at the time.

England batter Danni Wyatt, Somerset fast bowler Jack Brooks and Birmingham Phoenix's Eve Jones have also been reprimanded.