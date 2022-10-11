    বাংলা

    Yorkshire's Rafiq, Gale reprimanded for historical social media posts

    Rafiq spoke out last year against the racism he faced at Yorkshire and Gale used an anti-Semetic slur in his tweet

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Oct 2022, 01:09 PM
    Updated : 11 Oct 2022, 01:09 PM

    Former Yorkshire spinner Azeem Rafiq and ex-head coach Andrew Gale are among five players who have been reprimanded by England's Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) for historical social media posts, the country's cricket board (ECB) said.

    Rafiq, who spoke out last year against the racism he faced at Yorkshire, apologised for using anti-Semitic language in a Facebook exchange from 2011, while Gale was suspended by the club in November for a tweet he sent out in 2010.

    Gale, then Yorkshire captain, used an anti-Semitic slur in his tweet, which was deleted. He later said he was "completely unaware" of the offensive nature of the term at the time.

    England batter Danni Wyatt, Somerset fast bowler Jack Brooks and Birmingham Phoenix's Eve Jones have also been reprimanded.

    Wyatt and Jones' charge relates to a "Blackface" Instagram post from 2013 while Brooks used racist language in old tweets.

    "The CDC has today published its decisions in relation to charges brought by the ECB against five former and current professional cricketers," the governing body said in a statement on Monday.

    "Each of Jack Brooks, Andrew Gale, Evelyn Jones, Azeem Rafiq and Danielle Wyatt admitted their breach of ECB Directive 3.3."

    Rafiq said he was embarrassed and ashamed of the messages.

    "You will hear no complaint from me about the CDC's decision today. It is deserved and I fully accept this reprimand. I want to repeat my apology to the Jewish community," the 31-year-old wrote on Twitter.

    "I hope I have demonstrated over the past 10-11 months that I am trying to educate myself about the horrors and prejudice the Jewish community has historically."

    Rafiq's explosive allegations of institutional racism at Yorkshire rocked English cricket last year, which led to sweeping changes at the club and also encouraged other victims to come forward.

    County Cricket
    RELATED STORIES
    ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final - New Zealand v Australia- Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - November 14, 2021 Australia's Mitchell Marsh in action REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
    Marsh not putting his hand up for captaincy
    Aaron Finch has stepped down from the one-day captaincy and could also vacate his T20 role after Australia's World Cup defence
    Photo: ICC
    Pakistan handed Afridi boost
    Afridi has been sidelined since sustaining a ligament injury to his right knee during a Test match in Sri Lanka
    New Zealand will tour Pakistan from December to May. REUTERS
    NZ to play Tests in Karachi, Multan
    The first leg of the Black Caps’ Pakistan tour will be held in December
    England v South Africa - ODI series - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - July 24, 2022 England's Jos Buttler
    Buttler steers clear of obstruction controversy
    He said he was asked by the on-field umpires whether he intended to appeal but decided to let the moment pass

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher