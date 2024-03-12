Pant cleared to keep wickets in IPL, Shami ruled out after surgery

Rishabh Pant has been cleared to keep wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) beginning this month but pace bowler Mohammed Shami will miss the T20 tournament following heel surgery, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Tuesday.

India wicketkeeper Pant was involved in a near-fatal car crash in December 2022 that required him to undergo multiple surgeries and kept him out of the 50-overs World Cup on home soil last year.

The Delhi Capitals captain was initially expected to play purely as a batter in the 10-team IPL, which begins in Chennai on March 22.