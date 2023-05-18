England's Bairstow expresses sympathy for Foakes after being dropped

In Bairstow's absence, Foakes established himself as first choice behind the stumps under coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes during the team's streak of 10 victories in 12 tests.

"I've been in that same position previously around getting dropped so I've got a huge amount of sympathy for Ben (Foakes) and for anyone really who gets dropped," Bairstow, who last kept wicket for England in a Test in 2021, told the BBC on Wednesday.

"He'll be back I'm sure because in the last 12 months he's been a big part of what we've been about, he's been a big part of the group.

"It's never an easy decision and never a position you want to be in."