    বাংলা

    England's Bairstow expresses sympathy for Foakes after being dropped

    Foakes was dropped to accommodate stumper-batsman Bairstow, who scored six centuries in 2022 before suffering a leg injury

    Reuters
    Published : 18 May 2023, 02:26 PM
    Updated : 18 May 2023, 02:26 PM

    Jonny Bairstow said he feels sympathy towards fellow wicketkeeper Ben Foakes after he was left out of the England Test squad for the Ashes warm-up against Ireland. 

    Foakes was dropped to accommodate stumper-batsman Bairstow, who scored six centuries in 2022 before suffering a leg injury in September that kept him out of the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

    In Bairstow's absence, Foakes established himself as first choice behind the stumps under coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes during the team's streak of 10 victories in 12 tests. 

    "I've been in that same position previously around getting dropped so I've got a huge amount of sympathy for Ben (Foakes) and for anyone really who gets dropped," Bairstow, who last kept wicket for England in a Test in 2021, told the BBC on Wednesday. 

    "He'll be back I'm sure because in the last 12 months he's been a big part of what we've been about, he's been a big part of the group. 

    "It's never an easy decision and never a position you want to be in." 

    Former captain Michael Atherton supported the England board's decision to pick Bairstow over Foakes. 

    "My own view is that Bairstow is more likely to help England win a match with bat than lose it with gloves. He would be my choice," Atherton wrote in his column for The Times newspaper. 

    "It is not hard to imagine the destruction he might cause, coming in at number seven against an old ball and a tiring attack." 

    England will face Ireland at Lord's on June 1 before the five-Test Ashes series against Australia begins at Edgbaston on June 16.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ashes 2019 - Fifth Test - England v Australia - Kia Oval, London, Britain -September 15, 2019 England's Jofra Archer
    Archer out of Ashes
    He spent 17 months on the sidelines following elbow and back injuries before returning to international cricket in January
    Second Test - England v New Zealand - New Zealand Nets - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - June 8, 2022 New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell after nets
    NZ buoyant after clinching Lahore thriller: Mitchell
    Pakistan slumped to 88-7 in reply but Iftikhar Ahmed's 24-ball 60 injected drama into the contest
    Cricket - Third Test - Pakistan v England - National Stadium - Karachi, Pakistan - December 16, 2022. England's Ben Stokes addresses a news conference following the practice session.
    Stokes out for a week after latest setback: Fleming
    Fleming did not elaborate on the new injury but ruled out the Chennai Super Kings all-rounder immediate return to action in the Indian Premier League
    England's Liam Livingstone celebrates his century in the T20 game against Pakistan at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain on Jul 16, 2021.
    Livingstone strikes form in IPL after injury woes
    The 29-year-old was sidelined for nearly five months after sustaining a knee injury

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk