Australia should consider moving Warner down the order, says Vaughan

Australia should split up the opening pairing of David Warner and Usman Khawaja for the Ashes series as England seam duo James Anderson and Stuart Broad would exploit a lefthanded partnership in home conditions, Michael Vaughan said.

Opener Warner has managed just one hundred in more than three years in the longest format but was retained for the World Test Championship final against India next month and the first two Ashes matches.

Former England captain Vaughan said Australia, who won 4-0 at home in the last Ashes series in 2021-22, should consider having Mitchell Marsh open with Khawaja.