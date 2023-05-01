Mumbai hope power-hitting David can fill Pollard's shoes

Rajasthan opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's two-run-a-ball 124 had powered the Royals to an imposing 212-7 after they won the toss and elected to bat at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Cameron Green (44) and Suryakumar Yadav (55) kept Mumbai in the contest but it was David's explosive knock that secured the home side's fourth victory in eight matches.

Needing 17 runs from the last over from Jason Holder, David smashed three sixes in a row to seal their six-wicket victory.

"Look, it's big shoes to fill," Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma said when asked if Singapore-born David was their next Pollard.

"'Polly' has done it for so many years and we have won so many championships with his performances."

"Tim obviously has got a lot of ability ... he's got so much power. At the back end, it helps.