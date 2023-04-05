    বাংলা

    Ireland fight back with quick wickets as Tigers slump in Mirpur

    Bangladesh lose seventh wicket for 337 before tea on the second day

    Mushfiqur Rahim scored a century to propel Bangladesh lead past 100 in a dominating show on the second day of the one-off Test against Ireland in Mirpur.

    Bangladesh 316 for 5 with Mushfiqur Rahim (124) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (18) in the middle at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

    Mushfiqur took an outside edge that flew between the wicketkeeper and a wide slip towards for four runs and took him to his 10th century in the prestigious format.

    Earlier, Bangladesh bossed the morning session as Shakib Al Hasan (87) and Mushfiqur stitched a 159-run stand to power the Tigers to 170 for 3 at the stroke of lunch.

    After Shakib got out, Mushfiqur made another swift 87 off 84 delivery with Litton Das (43) to propel Bangladesh lead past 100.

