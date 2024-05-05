Bangladesh take 2-0 lead in T20 series against Zimbabwe

Towhid Hridoy’s quickfire 37 helps the Tigers secure a win in the second match

Bangladesh have taken a 2-0 lead in the Twenty20 home series against Zimbabwe with a six-wicket win in the second match.

Towhid Hridoy’s unbeaten 37 off 25 balls took the Tigers to 142 for 4 in their chase of Zimbabwe’s 138 for 7 with nine balls to spare at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Sunday.

Taskin Ahmed starred with the ball again by picking up 2 for 18 after Bangladesh chose to field first.

Rishad Hossain also claimed two scalps, but gave away 33 runs.

Brian Bennett (44* off 29) and Johnathan Campbell (45 off 24) rescued Zimbabwe with a 73-run stand after their side had collapsed to 42 for five in the 11th over.

Bangladesh were also under pressure after lLuke Jongwe took out captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (16 off 15) and opener Litton Das (23 off 25) in the 10th over.

But, veteran Mahmudullah (26* off 16) partnered with Hridoy in an unbeaten 49-run stand to revive the chase after Jaker Ali (13 off 12) was out in the 14th over.