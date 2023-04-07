Mushfiqur steers Bangladesh to easy win over Ireland in Mirpur Test

Mushfiqur Rahim has calmly guided Bangladesh to a comfortable 7-wicket win over Ireland in the one-off Test in Mirpur with a day to spare.

Mushfiqur, who struck 126 in the first innings, remained unbeaten on 51 with Mominul Haque (20) to coast to the win in the second session of the fourth day on Friday.

Chasing a paltry 138 for the win, Bangladesh lost the wickets of Litton Das (23), Najmul Hossain Shanto (4) and Tamim Iqbal (31) before securing their first win in the format since July 2021.

It was Bangladesh's first Test win since they defeated New Zealand in Mount Maunganui in early 2022, breaking a nine-match winless streak in the prestigious format. It was also Shakib Al Hasan’s fourth Test victory as captain.