South Africa fringe players see advantage in obscurity

South Africa's second-string Test squad are ready to make their nation proud in New Zealand and the low profile of their players might actually work in their favour, according to fast bowler Dane Paterson.

With most of the team's regulars staying at home to play in SA20, the country's T20 competition, the 15-man squad features eight uncapped players, including captain Neil Brand, who is set to debut in the first Test at Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Against full-strength opponents, South Africa's hopes of continuing their unbeaten record in Test series against New Zealand appear dim.

However, Paterson, who played the last of his two Tests four years ago, says the squad are ready to surprise.