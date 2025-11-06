Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 06, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

India spin way to dominant T20 win over Australia on Gold Coast

Bowling for the first time in the series, Washington Sundar takes 3-3 in 1.2 overs

India outclass Australia on Gold Coast

Reuters

Published : 06 Nov 2025, 06:58 PM

Updated : 06 Nov 2025, 06:58 PM

Related Stories
Pant back in India squad for S Africa Tests
Pant back in India squad for S Africa Tests
Cummins targets return in second Ashes Test
Cummins targets return in second Ashes Test
India outclass Australia on Gold Coast
India outclass Australia on Gold Coast
Read More
Ukraine jails Russian soldier for POW killing
Ukraine jails Russian soldier for POW killing
BGB dismisses Lalmonirhat border claim
BGB dismisses Lalmonirhat border claim
Israel launches airstrikes on south Lebanon
Israel launches airstrikes on south Lebanon
44th BCS: 1,681 candidates get jobs
44th BCS: 1,681 candidates get jobs
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Read More