    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 13 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,037,469 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,441

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 Jan 2023, 10:37 AM
    Updated : 24 Jan 2023, 10:37 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 13 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,037,469.

    The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,441 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.

    As many as 2,657 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.49 percent.

    Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 10 infections.

    Another 198 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,991,368.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.74 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

    Globally, over 669.12 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.74 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

