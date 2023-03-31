    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 5 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,038,028 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,446

    Published : 31 March 2023, 11:28 AM
    Updated : 31 March 2023, 11:28 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded five new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,038,028.

    The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,446 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Friday.

    As many as 720 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.69 percent.

    The Dhaka division logged all five cases.

    Another 10 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,005,546.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.41 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

