Excitement, defiance for young Chinese in COVID 'tipping point' protests

When Yang, a Shanghai office worker, saw video clips of a burning building in western China, a disaster in which 10 people were killed, she said she could not contain her anger over tough COVID-19 measures three years into the pandemic.

Watching a World Cup football match in a Shanghai bar two days later with her boyfriend, she spotted calls on WeChat, China's ubiquitous messaging app, for a public gathering to mourn the victims. She rushed over by bicycle to attend.

"Things reached a tipping point, we had to come out," Yang, 32, who declined to be identified by her full name given fear of reprisals, told Reuters.

Six young people who spoke to Reuters from four cities across China - all dipping their toes in activism for the first time - describe a mix of elation, fear and defiance after a restive weekend and a tightening of security.