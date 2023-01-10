COVID wave past its peak in many parts of China

Kan Quan, director of the Office of the Henan Provincial Epidemic Prevention and Control, was cited as saying the infection rate in the central province of nearly 100 million was nearly 90% as of Jan 6.

The number of patients at clinics in the province reached a peak on Dec. 19, but the number of severe cases was still high, he said, without giving further details.

Yin Yong, acting mayor of Beijing, was cited as saying the capital was also past its peak. Li Pan, deputy director of the Municipal Health Commission in the city of Chongqing said the peak there was reached on Dec. 20.

In the province of Jiangsu, the peak was reached on Dec 22, while in Zheijiang province "the first wave of infections has passed smoothly," officials said. Two cities in the southern Guangdong province, China's manufacturing heartland, reached their peaks before the end of the year.

Separately in the state-run China Daily, a prominent health official said the percentage of severe cases remained unclear.

"It is still too early to conclude the overall percentage of severe and critical COVID patients in China as different types of hospitals report different numbers, Wang Guiqiang, head of Peking University First Hospital's infectious disease department, was quoted as saying.

BUMPY RECOVERY

Analysts predict a downturn in economic activity in the near term as workers and consumers fall ill, but also a swift recovery later in the year as immunity levels improve.

Immigration offices in Beijing this week saw long queues of people eager to renew their passports as China dropped COVID border controls that had discouraged its 1.4 billion residents from travelling for three years because of the restrictions on their return.

But a rebound in overseas travel is expected to be bumpy and shopping abroad by Chinese tourists may take time to reach the $250 billion a year pre-COVID levels.

Airlines are yet to rebuild their capacity, with daily flights in and out of China about a tenth of pre-pandemic levels, according to Flight Master data.

Further inconveniencing travel, many countries are demanding negative tests from visitors from China, having raised concerns about the country's transparency over the scale and impact of the outbreak as well as over potential mutations.

China has dismissed criticism over its data as politically-motivated attempts to smear its "success" in handling the pandemic and said any future mutations are likely to be more infectious but cause less severe illness.