Pfizer, BioNTech propose EU pays half for each cancelled COVID dose

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's new proposal to the European Union, amid a glut of COVID-19 shots, includes a provision for member states to pay half price, or about 10 euros ($11), for each of about 70 million cancelled doses, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The revised contract would allow the EU to upgrade to newer vaccines tailored to any future COVID-19 variants, the report added, citing people close to negotiations.

In January, Reuters reported talks between the EU and the two drugmakers aimed at reducing up to 500 million COVID-19 vaccine doses Brussels has committed to buy this year in return for a higher price.